Joe Mettle confirms breaking his virginity before marriage?

Music of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: Razzonline.com

2017-09-23

Joe Mettle

After delineating candidly that he can not reveal whether he was still a virgin or not during an interview at Hot FM, multiple award winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has finally indicated that he has a serious girlfriend.

Speaking in a one on one interview with Nana Adwoa-Annan,host of Enews on Accra-based Atinka TV, the anointed urban contemporary gospel singer, accentuated passionately that, though he is a christian, looking at his personality, it would be extremely surprising for him not to be dating:

“Oh Yes!!…ah.. how can a big man like me not have a girlfriend…I have a serious girlfriend”, Joe Mettle passionately told Nana Adwoa.

Upon persuasion to reveal the name of his girlfriend, the ‘Onwanwani’ hitmaker told Nana Adwoa that,” She doesn’t want me to mention her name in public…I will mention her name when she gives me the go ahead”.

The most captivating part of the interview is when he failed to deny rumors lurking around that most musicians have sex with female church members.

Mettle made history after breaking the jinx to become the first gospel artiste to win the Artiste of the Year award since the inception of the awards in 2000 at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA)