‘I will chase you like a demon if you don’t stop telling lies’ – Ace Ankomah to Larry Dogbe

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-24

play videoAce Ankomah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506263130_269_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Lawyer Ace Ankomah has cautioned editor of The Herald newspaper Larry Dogbe to refrain from publishing lies about him or he comes after him like a demon

His comment follows a publication by The Herald newspaper alleging that Lawyer Ankomah drafted the controversial Special Prosecutor’s Bill- which has been withdrawn from parliament by the executive at an outrageous amount.



The lawyer denied the claims and descended heavily on Larry Dogbe for peddling falsehood about him.

‘’I always ask him to show me the date, time and venue for drafting the bill yet he cannot produce any of such evidence. People say I should take him to court but I won’t waste my time. I give him a bible verse online every day for seven days in addition to letters…I forgive him for this one but if he tries any of such misbehaviour once more, I’ll follow him like a demon. I like to quarrel a lot, so if he tries anything silly, I’ll deal with him.

Per the Herald newspaper’s investigation, the special prosecutor’s bill was contracted to the lawyer at a huge cost to the Akufo-Addo government and is following up on details of the exact amount paid to Ace Ankomah.

The newspaper on Friday, July 28, 2017, published a story on its front page headlined: “Martin Amidu destroys Ace Ankomah’s expensive Special Prosecutor’s Bill”.

In the said story, it stated that the former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, destroyed the work of Ace Ankomah’s Special Prosecutor Bill which will enable the Akufo-Addo government create a special prosecutor’s office to deal with various corruption issues in government.

According to the publication, Martin Amidu suspects someone is sabotaging the President’s fight against corruption and that person is Ace Ankomah.