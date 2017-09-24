‘I have never and will never cheat on any man’- Afia finally speaks on ‘cheating’ scandal

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

Barely a month after Afia Schwarzenegger’s marriage scandal nearly broke Ghana’s internet space, it looks like calm and closure is settling in on both sides.

Afia has remained strong and bold throughout the chaos, barely flinching at the scathing commentary and rebuke that has been thrown at her since a video of her allegedly caught in bed with a lover leaked online.

In the early hours of Saturday, Afia took to her Instagram page to finally bring all the brouhaha surrounding the scandal to an end.

She stated emphatically in this this video, that she never and will never cheat on a man she is romantically involved with. Afia noted that while mistakes have been made in the past, it is time for both sides, and all Ghanaians to move on and leave the mess in the past.

Afia Schwarzenegger further asked for forgiveness on behalf on her ‘ex-husband’ Lawrence Abrokwah, who is facing charges of assault, threat of harm and circulation of obscene material.

Afia Schwarzenegger was the face of an alleged cheating scandal a few weeks ago, after a video of her (without clothing) in bed with another man was leaked online.

The recording showed Abrokwah barging into Afia’s bedroom and threatening her with an unknown harmful chemical substance for supposedly defiling their marital bed. The substance was however later revealed to be just water.