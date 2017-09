Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-24

GMB contestants



There are eight contestants left in this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful following the eviction of the Greater Accra and Upper West representatives last Sunday.

The tension is growing by the day as more are expected to be evicted.

But the remaining ladies are leaving no stone unturned as they continue to enjoy stay in the reality complex.