Ghana defender Thomas Abbey not threatened by Nigeria

Ghana defender Thomas Abbey ready for Nigeria challenge

Ghana defender Thomas Abbey not is expecting a blood-and-thunder encounter when they meet Nigeria in Sunday’s final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Hearts of Oak captain sat out the 2-0 reverse to the Super Eagles last Monday in the group stage due to a thigh injury.

But he recovered to play the entire duration in the 2-0 success over Niger in the semi-final last Thursday.

The Ghana Premier League leading scorer, who has been deployed as a make-shift left back, is ready to give his all to win at the Cape Coast Stadium

”It will be a normal game for me. It’s all about how we have gathered momentum to face them,” said.

”When I was sitting back, I watched them [Nigeria], how they play and I picked a little on how they are [style of play].

