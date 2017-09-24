Ghana crowned 2017 WAFU Champions

Black Stars B crowned Champions of West Africa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506295828_410_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Black Stars of Ghana have been crowned Champions of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in magnificent style after they mauled arch-rivals Nigeria 4-1 at the Cape Coast stadium to retain the trophy which they won in 2013- the last time the tournament was hosted.

Two goals from Stephen Sarfo, a goal each from Vincent Atinga and Winful Cobbinah sealed the victory for Ghana but the Nigerians pulled one back through Ali Rabiu in the 90th minute.

The game got off to a good start and although the rains came down in the early hours of the day that did not deter the fans from enjoying what as a real football spectacle.

After several attempts from both teams to score Stephen Sarfo found the net in the 44th minute to put Black Stars B in the lead right before half time.

The Nigerians attempted to rescue the game in the 2nd half but pushing men forward left them venerable led to two penalties which were expertly taken by Stephen Sarfo and Vincent Atinga in the 60th and 77th minute respectivel.

Winful Cobbinah put the icing on the cake on the stroke of full time to make it 4 but there was time left for Nigeria to grab the consolation goal in dded time.

