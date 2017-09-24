Ghana beats Nigeria to lift WAFU Cup

Soccer News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

2017-09-24

The Black Stars Team B beat arch rivals Nigeria 4-1 in the finals of the WAFU competition at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday to emerge winners of the competition.

The Ghanaian team was the better side in the first half. Golden boot winner Stephen Sarfo scored a brace. Sarfo twisted and turned at the edge of the box before unleashing a shot that beat the Nigerian goalie Ezenwa to give Ghana the lead in the first half.

Patrick Razak a minute after he was introduced to replace Waja won a penalty kick for the Black Stars when he was brought down in the box. Atinga stepped up and converted beautifully from the penalty spot to put the Ghanaians ahead by two goals to nil in the 59th minute.

Razak won a second penalty for the Black Stars after he was brought down by Eze. Stephen Sarfo stepped up and converted from the spot to give the Black Stars a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Winfred Cobbinah got the fourth goal after a blunder from the Nigerian goalie in extra time. Nigeria pulled one back from a free kick deep in extra time with what turned out to be the last kick of the game.

The win was a revenge for the Ghanaian side that was beaten by Nigeria in the last game of the group matches of this competition.

Updates

Game over

95 mins – Nigeria pulls one back. Ali scores from a free kick

95 mins – goooaaaaaal

Winfried Cobbinah scores for Ghana after Nigerian goalie failed to hold onto a shot

93 mins – Goooooooaaaaal

92 mins – Nigeria with a free kick miss the target narrowly

added time is 5 mins

90 mins – Atinga shown a second yellow card for a dangerous challenge

81 mins – Substitution for Ghana.Sarfo out for Felix Addo

77 mins – Stephen Sarfo scores from the penalty spot

77 mins – Gooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

76 mins – Razak takes the defence on and brought down by Eze in the box. Eze booked by the referee

76 mins – Penalty for Ghana

game underway

Temporal hold up. Stephen Sarfo down injured after an attack from Eze

70 mins – Okpoto out as Nigeria makes another substitution

68 mins – Substitution for Ghana: Ahmed Adams comes on for Kizito

The crowd is going bananas. A stream of mexican waves go round the stadium.

63 mins – Stephen Sarfo with a header but brilliantly saved by Nigeria goalie.

59 mins – Atinga scores from the penalty spot

59 mins – goooooaaaaal

Razak who just came in for Ghana with his first touch brought down inside the box

57 mins – Penalty for Ghana

56 mins – Substitution for Ghana. Patrick Razak in for Waja

Nigeria knocking on the door hoping for the equaliser

51 mins – Moses with a long range shot but miss the target

49 mins – good move by the Super Eagles. Good run but the pass too long to reach its target

46 mins – Substitution for Nigeria: Friday out for Okechuckwu

Second half underway

Half Time

Stephen Sarfo’s strike separates the two sides. Ghana have been on top in this half.

45 mins – Time up

45+ Fourth official displays 2 minutes of stoppage time. Ghana ???????? 1-0 ???????? Nigeria #FoxSportsWAFU pic.twitter.com/gv6pZ6WXgG — WAFU CUP OF NATIONS (@WAFUOFFICIAL) September 24, 2017

43 mins – Stephen Sarfo twist and turn in the box and release a shot that finds the back of the net

43 mins – Goooooooaaaaaal

39 mins – Match resumes but Adeleye cant continue. hehas been replaced

38 mins – Temporal hold up as a Nigerian player Adeleye is down injured

33 mins – Ghana with a chance. Twum with a strike well saved by the Nigerian goalkeeper Ezenwa who parried the ball away

30 mins – Nigeria with a chance but ball deflected for a corner kick

28 mins – The Ghanaians attacking and creating chances now

26 mins – Ghana with a chnace to score the first goal but Lomotey’s shot parried away by Nigerian goalie

25 mins – Friday shown the yellow card for bringing down Amos Frimpong. Ghana with a free kick at a dangerous place

24 mins – Ghana breaks down the left but Kwame Kizito has been flagged offside

18 mins – Good run by Kwame Kizito on the run but his shot was deflected. opportunity wasted

17 mins – Atinga booked by the referee for an infringement. First yellow card to Ghana

14 mins – long range strike from Lomotey [Ghana] miss the post narrowly

10 mins – its been a midfield affair with no real chance for both teams so far

3 mins – Nigeria wins first freekick near the box