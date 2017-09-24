Genevieve Nnaji finally marries | Entertainment 2017-09-24

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Upon several years waiting for Mr. Right, the Nollywood hot actress, Genevieve Nnaji has finally tied the knot with his new husband in Portugal.

The Multiple award winner and a singer had previously given reasons to her singleness that, she had not met the Mr right and makes her remain unmarried.

“I haven’t found the right man yet, of course, that is why I am still single”, she said.

Genevieve, who is now a happily married woman after many assurances, had her secret wedding in Portugal after several clashes of the family.

The 38-year-old Imo State-born actress took to her Instagram page to announce the secret wedding after several rumors on social media.

She was seen flaunting her wedding ring with the husband, showing lots of smiles in her new stunning picture.

However, the celebrity will in no time be expecting the adorable baby as proposed by several fans on social media.

The Nollywood veteran and mother of one, last year, August 2016 had her planned marital ceremony with her basketball agent beau, Ugochukwu Udezue canceled at the last minute after the level of secrecy of the event caused a disagreement.

Reports have it that Genevieve as already in Milan, Italy with some of her trusted friends for the wedding before it was called off.

Genevieve has received several awards and nominations for her work, including the Best Actress of the year award at the 2001 City People Awards and the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2005 African Movie Academy Awards.

In 2004, she signed a recording contract with EKB Records, a Ghanaian record label, and released her debut album, “One Logologo Line,” a mix of various styles of so-called urban music.