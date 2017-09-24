‘Forgive and pray for my ex-husband’ – Afia Schwarzenegger appeals

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Controversial TV and Radio presenter Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has come out to speak on the scandal that rocked her marital home in about a month ago.

In the early hours of Saturday, Afia took to her Instagram page to bring the confusion surrounding the outrage to an end.

Afia Schwarzenegger asked for forgiveness on behalf on her ‘ex-husband’ Lawrence Abrokwah, who is currently facing charges of assault, threat of harm and circulation of obscene material.

She also stated in the video, that she never will cheat on a man she is romantically involved with adding that mistakes have been made in the past and it is time for both sides, and Ghanaians to move on

”I ask everybody to forgive my ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwa. Forgive him and pray for him, he needs it. I’ve never cheated on any man I’ve dated, I will never ever cheat on my husband, God is my witness, but let’s leave the truth to come out at its own time. For the meantime I ask everybody to forgive and forget, to err is human to forgive is divine, whoever feels disappointed in me for the one-sided story, you forgive.’’ She asserted.

Background

When the news hit social media, many condemned Afia for being an adulterous woman and was heavily scorned by Ghanaians.



Others condemned her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah for being cruel to his wife because it is believed that he was responsible of the influx of Afia’s nude photos and videos around the media.

Meanwhile Afia has remained strong and bold throughout the chaos, barely flinching at the scathing commentary and rebuke that has been thrown at her since a video of her allegedly caught in bed with a lover leaked online.

Afia Schwarzenegger was the face of an alleged cheating scandal in a video that flooded the media some few weeks ago.

The recording showed Abrokwah barging into Afia’s bedroom and threatening her with an unknown harmful chemical substance for supposedly defiling their marital bed. The substance was however later revealed to be just water.