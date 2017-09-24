Ex-Black Stars players attend Celebrity Workout

play videoDerek Boateng, Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506267030_550_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and retired internationals Laryea Kingston and Derek Boateng were at the Aviation Social Center on Saturday morning for the ‘Celebrity Workout.”

The trio joined other celebrities from the entertainment sector that includes Afia Schwarzenegger, Joy FM’s Lexis Bill, Gloria Sarfo and Victoria Lebene. Private individuals were also not left out.

The workout lasted for three hours as the celebrities, keep-fit clubs and private individuals were taken through aerobic exercise.

The participants benefited from free medical screening and networking.

The event was powered by Primeval Media, with support from Acacia Medical Center, Awake Mineral Water and Origin Zero (GGBL).

