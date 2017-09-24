Esther Afua Yirenkyi releases another hit album to the world

Music of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: Addo Darko

2017-09-24

After a successful launch of her first album, Ghanaian US-based gospel musician, and actress, Esther Afua Yirenkyi has released yet another hit album to the world.

The multiple talented singer who doubles as a radio personality launched her first album in 2013 which became a hit in the gospel industry and many households in the diaspora.

The Evangelist who has excelled in many endeavors writes, arranges, composes and as well ministers all her songs in a euphonious voice in winning souls for Christ.

Though the journey has not been smooth for her, the singer has diligently tilled the pastures and she is now achieving her childhood dreams of changing lives and affecting her generation through the word of God.

The latest ‘Waboka’ album which is signed unto Good Vibes Music label upon its released last month sent many worshippers and music lovers on their knees at the Christ the King Presbyterian Church in Maryland amid tears in showing high reverence to God.

On the title track, Esther through music sort to encourage Christians not to despair and deny themselves of Christ Jesus despite all attempts by the enemy to hunt them down through wicked family lineage.

As an accomplished Evangelist, Afua portrays Christ Jesus as the only savior and the need to fully embrace, love and worship him no matter the storm.

The ‘Waboka’ album which became instant hit upon it released is already enjoying massive airplay and it’s readily available with the video on various online platforms for downloads.

Esther’s name disappeared on the radar of many movie producers in Ghana after she relocated to the United States of America. Before checking out of Ghana, she was seen as one of the budding talents of her popular ‘Yaa Asantewaa’ movie, produced by legendary Harry Laud.

The singer has not entirely abandoned her acting career as she is deep-rooted and also enjoying herself in a popular movie series ‘The Koomsons’ in the States.

She is also featured in another exciting movie called ‘Good Vibes’ which is yet to be released later this year.

Esther who was born to affect life and change society through Christ Jesus has also multiplied her God-given talents to become one of the influential radio personality in the America who currently hosts a gospel show on Highlife Radio.

Her impeccable display of talent on air and her deep love for God has got her ordained as an Evangelist by Apostle General Dr. Degraft Osei Kwame of Apostolic Faith Mission International in the United States.

The Royal Princess of the Airwaves as she is affectionately called on her ‘Morning Dew’ Show has gained the admiration of many ardent listeners across the world with the huge audience especially in the diaspora.

Evangelist Esther Afua Yirenkyi who says she owes a lot in giving back to society is also a philanthropist.

As part of her culture of giving, she has over the years adopted New Life Orphanage in Nungua-Accra.

In 2014 she organized a Charity Concert to raise funds in support of vulnerable kids at the orphanage.