Emmanuel Lomotey eyeing WAFU glory

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

2017-09-24

Black Stars B midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey, is very determined to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations with the team in Sunday’s final against Nigeria.

The player was the Man Of The Match against Niger in the semi-finals on Thursday as he assisted Stephen Sarfo’s close range finish in the 79th minute to help Ghana win 2-0.

After the match, he spoke to lead commentator of the tournament, Benjamin Willie Graham, and said that the players would have be prepared to get one over the Nigerians and keep the trophy Ghana won in 2013.

“I just want to tell Ghanaians that we are going to defend the title on Sunday. No matter what happens, we will try to make ourselves and the nation proud.”

The Dreams FC midfielder revealed that the team had been pumped up to get a response after losing 2-0 to Nigeria in the final Group A match on Wednesday and that was the driver behind their performance on Thursday.

“We came into the match with a serious mentality to show Ghanaians that we could win. We only had a winning mentality. We will now go back and prepare for Nigeria so we beat them on Sunday.”

Lomotey’s good work for Dreams FC has earned him a move to Spanish second tier team, UD Extramadura and he is expected to move after the tournament.