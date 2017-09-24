CAF withdraws Kenya’s bid to host CHAN 2018

Soccer News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

2017-09-23

The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has withdrawn Kenya’s bid to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The decision was taken at a meeting held in Accra on Saturday September 23, 2017 chaired by the body’s President Mr. Ahmad Ahmad.

According to the President, the decision came about due to the accumulated reports from various inspection missions conducted in the country.

This is the second time the East African country has lost the right to stage a CAF competition after being replaced by South Africa as host for the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

Explaining CAF’s decision to the media Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, the first Vice President of CAF said the two stadia in Kenya did not appear to be ready before the start of the tournament, hence the decision by the executive body.

“We were told that the stadia will be ready by November, December; three months to the deadline bricks laying is still taking place so the Executive committee was not convinced that it will be done and it was a risk not worth taken” he reiterated.

Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi who is also the President of the Ghana Football Association said those who will be bidding to host the CHAN tournament will not be those who are now constructing stadia or improving hostel facilities.

He said only those with existing infrastructure will be considered to bid.

“It is not going to be an open-ended invitation to people who are now struggling to put together infrastructure” he cautioned.

Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi also added that the government and not him is to decide on whether Ghana will be biding or not.

“We just took a decision to open the bid and decision as to Ghana will bid is not mine. It involves the government because the government provides infrastructure” he stated.