Black Stars goal keeper Richard Ofori tips Ghana to beat Nigeria in WAFU final

Soccer News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-24

Richard Ofori <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506285022_308_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

South Africa based Ghana international, Richard Ofori, has tipped the Black Stars B to overpower Nigeria in this evening’s grand finale of the ongoing WAFU 2017 Championship.

The Maritzburg United shot stopper tipped his compatriots to come good when they host the Super Green Eagles at the Cape Coast Sports stadium later this evening in the Crème De La Crème of the zonal championship.

The former Wa All Stars and Black Stars number one custodian played down the group stage defeat at the hands of the Eagles going into the final clash.

The confident speaking Ofori bullishly singled out the Black Stars B to hoist high the flag of Ghana when they take to the pitch in search of gold.

Speaking to www.ghanacrusader.com ahead of Sunday’s final showdown at the Cape Coast sports stadium , Ofori hinted at massive win for his country men , tipping the high flying home based Black Stars to clip the feathers of the Eagles in Cape Coast.

“It is the highest achievement in the football career of most of these footballers and I am sure they will not let down Ghana as a nation. The group stage defeat is a blessing in disguise and will help the team in the final match.

“Ghanaian should rally behind them and let them feel at home , the fans need to make the stadium electric and cheer the boys to the ultimate gold. I just can’t imagine Ghana losing on home soil. Time to feel Ghanaian and proud of the boys. Victory for Black Stars B cannot be compromised “, Richard Ofori told Ghana Crusader exclusively.

Nigeria booked their place in this evening’s final game without ceding a goal in five matches whiles the Black Stars kept four clean sheets in the same period en route to the final. Kick off is 18:00pm in Ghana at the Cape Coast stadium.