Awal goes deep in new single ‘Bebiaa B3y3 Fine’

Music of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: Nii Ayi Mensah Lartey

2017-09-24

Promising Ghanaian talent, Awal has released a new single titled ‘Bibiaa B3y3 Fine’.

The soft spot touching track preaches about the values of patience and observing the seasonal changes in life. In the song, Awal as well spoke about the essence of relying on God.

Produced by ABE, “Bebiaa B3y3 Fine” has a mid-tempo rhythm and a groove which appeals music critics and party ravers alike.

With the strong ties the youngster has with Sarkcess Music Group, it is believed Awal will rise to the heights of his music career in no time with regards to his hard work and consistency in the industry.

