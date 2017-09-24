All set for Miss Ghana U.K. 2017 finals

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: Gh Joy

2017-09-24

The 25th edition of the popular Miss Ghana U.K. is set to take place this Saturday, September 30th inside Gaumont Palace, 9 The Broadway High Road, London N22 6DS.

The event which is aimed at celebrating the richness of the Ghanaian culture and its beautiful women has 16 final contestants battling for one crown.

The 16 final contestants are Francyn Amuah-Fuster, Gail Hammond, Janet Osei Berchie, Amanda Owusu, Natalie Wireku, Suzanne Diamond, Abena Brobbey, Sveta Ankomah, Sheryl Odame, Priscilla Owusu, Esther Arthur, Sabina Awuni, Karen Asamoah, Eyram Ahorsu and Rachel Osei Tutu.

The event which starts at 7pm promises to be very historical and entertaining for both the contestants and patrons who will be present to witness who takes home the crown.

The theme for the 25th edition of Miss Ghana UK is, “THE SILVER JUBLIEE EDITION”.

Tickets goes for VIP £45 ( comes with light refreshment 6-7pm) downstairs and STANDARD £30 upstairs. It is also available on shoobs.com|Eventbrite| Uncle John’s Bakery| 0777 9270 727|07446 447 801 or contact the organisers via email on [email protected] or phone them on (44) 7596021776 / (44) 7446447801 or via WhatsApp, (44) 750 275 1572.