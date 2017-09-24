Akrobeto spotted washing wife’s panties and brassieres

Akrobeto washing wife’s lingerie’s

Popular Kumawood actor Akwasi Boadi, also known as Akrobeto, has been caught on cameras washing his darling wife’s underwear, panties, and brassiere.

The actor who has been described as a responsible husband will do anything to please his wife and family at all cost.

One of the numerous of pleasing his wife is going all down to wash her pants, underwear, and brassieres without any second thought. Photos to prove this are already trending on social media platforms and Ghanaian as expected are talking again.

Take a deep breath before watching these photos of the Kumawood star actor washing his wife’s pant.

قالب وردپرس

Comments