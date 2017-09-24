Afia Schwarzenegger, other celebrities join the ‘one corner’ craze

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-24

play videoThe ‘one corner’ song and dance is currently the most popular in the country

Afia Schwarzenegger, Countryman Songo, Stephen Appiah together with other celebrities exhibited their ‘’one corner’’ skills during a workout session at Aviation Social Centre.

Although the song has garnered a lot of controversies, it is currently the most popular song in the country and other celebrities have posted videos moving seductively to the “One Corner” song.

In a recent video shared on social media, Kumawood stars Emelia Brobbey and Akyere Buruwaa were seen together with other guys dancing to the one corner dance.

Meanwhile, Patapaa Amisty’s ‘One Corner’ song and the accompanying dance is the new craze in town. The song is played practically everywhere; It is being played in the clubs, funeral grounds, pubs and social gatherings.

The “One Corner” dance requires the dancer to separate himself/herself from anyone, find an isolated place and exhibit some seductive dance moves.

The song was sung by a new artist from Swedru in the Central Region called Patapaa Amisty.



A young lady has been reported dead while performing some gymnastics in the popular ‘One Corner’ dancing competition in the Central Region.

The cause of death of the young lady is currently under investigation after it was reported that her body was rapidly jerking after the crazy dance was over.



According to eyewitnesses, she felt unconscious while performing some dancing prone moves.