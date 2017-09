Stephen Sarfo finished the competition as the top scorer with four goals



Ghana forward Stephen Sarfo was named Man of the Match in their 4-1 walloping of sworn rivals Nigeria in the final of the WAFU Cup of Nations at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

The Berekum Chelsea poacher was clinical in front of goal as he bagged a brace in the encounter.

Sarfo put Ghana ahead in the 43rd minute of the game with a sensational strike before completing his brace from the spot in the dying embers.

He finished the competition as the top scorer with four goals.

