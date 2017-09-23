Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah to host grand launch of Tertiary Football League

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Ace broadcaster Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah will host the grand launch of the Tertiary Football League on Kwesé TV on Saturday.

The celebrated journalist has been confirmed as the man to anchor the one-hour show expected to be shown LIVE on Kwesé Free Sports between 5-6pm.

Top industry players including football administrators, officials of the Ghana Football Association, coaches, retired Black Stars stars, representatives of the participating Universities, sponsors, journalists, businessmen and women amongst others are expected to be in the studio for the LIVE event.

The historic 10-week competition has the full backing of the Ghana Football Association and the University Sports Association of Ghana throwing its weight behind it.

The Tertiary Football League is intended to get rounded talents who will pursue the sport to the highest level while combining it with education.

The competition will pit some of the country’s finest University teams against each in a format designed to boost the sport at the tertiary level and provide a breeding ground for exciting new football talent.

Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah is a former BBC broadcaster, founder of the Books and Boots Project in Ghana and CEO of Oxigen.

He is the co-host of the Home-Run show which airs on Kwesé Free Sports Monday-Friday.

He initiated the Ghana Beach Soccer franchise in 2007 which now boasts of two leagues, twenty teams and over 900 players nationwide.

Ankrah entered mainstream media as a raw 21-year-old with nothing more than a fantastic voice, a burning ambition to succeed and a fearless drive.

After nearly eighteen years of innovative media content, events and projects, he is credited with a fine track record of amazing concepts and ideas that have been proven to work.