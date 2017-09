play videoOwusu gave his side the lead in the tenth minute



Striker, William Owusu scored for the fourth consecutive time in the Belgian Jupiler League as Royal Antwerp thrashed Bennard Kumordzi’s Kortrijk 3-0 on Friday night.

Owusu gave his side the lead in the tenth minute to make it three league goals in four appearances.

The 28-year-old played a part in the second goal when he set up Joerie Dequevy to score in the 30th minute.

He was replaced in the 86th minute by Joaquin Ardaiz before Ivo Rodrigues made it three-nil on the 90th minute mark.

