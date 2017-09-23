We know the floods will come, but we have nowhere to go – Nungua mechanics

Some of the stranded and frustrated mechanics <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506132491_99_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Friday morning downpour in most areas of Accra brought with it the all too familiar floods in some parts of the capital.

Parts of Nugua, near the first stop junction popular occupied by mechanic shops and wayside furniture showrooms were submerged, destroying a number of furniture and vehicles.

Some mechanics who spoke with primenewsghana said they have come to accept their wares will be destroyed at least once a year by the floods, but they have no option than to endure it because there is nowhere else to go.

