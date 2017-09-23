The moment when President Akufo-Addo and wife kissed at the UN

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-09-22

President Akufo-Addo gets a kiss from the 1st Lady <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506126049_954_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

One of the highlights of the Ghanaian delegation to United Nation seems to have happened on the corridors of the General Assembly, totally at the blindside of world leaders who had come from all over the world to deliberate on national interests and international problems.

A photo circulated by the Flagstaff House communication team shows the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo giving the president a heartwarming kiss.

A smitten Akufo-Addo could not help but give a wide smile in appreciation.

It’s unclear what triggered the public display of affection but the laws of love suggest this may well be a congratulatory kiss for a remarkable delivery.

The first couple who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in April have not shied away from public affections especially when it comes to holding hands and giving hugs in public.

The president’s maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has received positive feedback from a section of the population who believe it was one of his best speeches yet.

The president was accompanied by the First Lady, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba; Deputy Minister for Energy, Mohammed Amin Adam; and officials from the Presidency.