Sly Tetteh honoured | Sports News 2017-09-23

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-23

play videoGFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi described the late Sly Tetteh as a visionary man <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506139224_807_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The founder of Dansoman based Liberty Professionals, Alhaji Sly Tetteh has been honoured with a memorial lecture that was graced by bigwigs of the Confederations of Africa Football (CAF).

The lecture which was held at the Tang Palace Hotel saw football administrators, friends, family and ex-footballers take their turns to eulogize the man widely regarded as the pioneer of professional and business-oriented football administration in Ghana.

The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantaky who was the main the speaker of the event described Alhaji Sly Tetteh as hardworking and visionary.

According to him, Sly Tetteh’s model of nurturing and selling talented footballers is what has become the model for football management in the country.

“Sly Tetteh was a visionary man who set the pace for football administration in this country. We are here gathered here to remember the enormous contributions he made to Ghana and Africa football at large. We are here to celebrate his kindness, intelligence and unbendable support for sports”, Nyantakyi said.

The CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, also described Sly Tetteh as “close friend” who craved for excellence in all aspect of his life. “My friendship with Sly Tetteh transcends football and like all of us here, I admired him for his humility, generosity and desire for excellence in all aspect of football. Having shared valued thoughts and ideas with Sly Tetteh on how to take Africa football to the next level, this is the right opportunity to expand on some of his plans for the game”. As we fraternize, we share ideas on how to take Africa football to the next level which was the dream of Sly Tetteh.

His long-term friend and confidant with whom he established Liberty Professionals, Felix Ansong known in the football circles as Dada Ansong recounted how his late friend convinced him to join forces in the establishment of Liberty Professionals and praised him for his dedication and affability.

Felix Ansong was presented with a citation for his effort in keeping Liberty Professionals aloft in the absence Sly Tetteh whereas the wife and children left behind the man credited with the discovery of Michael Essien, Sulley Munatari and Asmoah Gyan were presented with T-shirts.

The organizers, Sports Life announced that the funds accrued from the project will be used to renovate the library at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence which has been named after Sly Tetteh.

Alhaji Sly Tetteh died on September 3, 2011 whilst playing football in Cape Coast.