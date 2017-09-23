Shatta Wale reveals plans to give his Maserati to a fan

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has disclosed plans to give his new Maserati to a fan who to him has contributed to his growth in the industry.

Shatta Wale this week flaunted his new Maserati on Facebook celebrating the love the Lord had shown him but in a Facebook post some minutes ago, he has called on a Fan to surprise him with the car.

He posted “solash i wan show ghana how ade love you cuz thru you i got that “KEY” in worcester..Can you come and tek this Maserati ,you can even put your name on it for shegeee reasons..i need you now in my house now ..i will go live for the world to see how i can surprise people always…”.

Although this is certainly seen by people as one of the stunts to make him trend, some think it is a real move by the Dancehall artiste since he has a record of appreciating his fans for their support over the years.