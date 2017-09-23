Rev. Owusu Bempah to be honored at 3G Awards 2017

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: Charles Ntiamoah-Mensah

2017-09-23

Rev. Owusu Bempah will be honored in New York <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506147913_565_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

3G Media has announced that Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah aka The Nation’s Prophet will be honored at the 7th edition of the 3G Awards in New York.

Apostle Dr. Owusu Bempah is the Pioneer of the modern prophetic move in Ghana which began about some twenty years ago in Ghana. He has been in the prophetic ministry for close to thirty (30) years and his ministration has touched the lives of many people under the oppression of satan and people under the torment and pursuit of the spirit of death.

He is the Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International (Glorious Chapel), Accra, Ghana. He is the father and mentor of many prophets in Ghana and around the world. Many great prophets who have made impacts around the world were fathered by him, and many others have received the prophetic impartation from him.

A few notable prophets whose lives have been impacted and raised by Apostle Dr. Owusu Bempah include; Prophet Akwesi Agyeman Prempeh, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Prophet Alexander Twum, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako etc;

He is the author of the Best Selling book – “DEMYSITIFYING THE WORKS OF A PROPHET: which unravels the mystery of prophets. He will join other nominees in New York to be honored for his astounding work in showbiz. He invites you in join us celebrate this yearly event.

The 3G Media Awards ceremony 2017 is in recognition of exceptional leaders and their contributions to the Ghanaian and Global communities.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Pak Banquet Hall, 4229 Park Avenue Bronx, NY, 10pm to 4am. Tickets; $75 VIP Advance, $100 at the Door, Regular; $30 Advance, $40 at the Door.



Group Table (VIP only, 10 ppl), Advance; $750, Late; $1000, 2 bottles of Moet & Chandon Champagne, Space is limited.

The event is produced by 3G Media Inc; www.3gmediaonline.com, an online news platform promoting Ghanaian and African Affairs in the diaspora. Founder and Executive Producer; Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah aka Mr. CNN. Theme: Merging Afrobeat and Reggae Music, John Q and Dr. Knii Lante Collabo to Promote Diabetes.

Media houses affiliated with the event include; Global Media AlliancemGroup, Ghanaweb, ModernGhana.com, Peacefmonline.com, Myjoyonline.com, Afrikan Post, Christian Journal, Adonai Media, Playbak Magazine, Irap TV, Highradio, Amenadoradio, Adonai Media, Amansanradio NY,



TheAfricanDream.net and others.

The event will be co-hosted by Bernard Aduse Poku of Kumawood Fam and Ageorgia. Red Carpet by Linda Asare aka Queen. Entertainment will be provided by Heavy hitters on the ones and twos; DJs expected to be present are; DJ Jeff, Prince, Prekese, Naasei and the legendary; Elove, a cut above the rest. A live performance by Akrofi and the Band.

This year’s event sponsors include; KTA Moblie, “Keeping Technology. Affordable and Th Black man can do it too”, and Investigroup. Other supporting organizations of the event are; The Permanent Missions of Ghana in New York, the National Council of Ghanaian Associations, Ghana Chamber of Commerce USA, Vitalghradio1.com, Royal Olives Estates, Royal Estates Group, Highlife Radio, Golden FM Worcester, Anokyekrom and Club Noamesco.

For tickets call; Mr. CNN – 646 833 6194, Nana NYC 347 867 1331