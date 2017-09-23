Real Zampreyal grabs RTP nomination

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Real Zampreyal known in real life as Dabile Nuryi Sebastian

Real Zampreyal known in real life as Dabile Nuryi Sebastian a native of Jirapa – Tizza of the Upper West Region but based in Tamale, and work with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Regional FM Station Radio Savannah 91.3MHz.

He have been nominated for this year’s Seventh (7th) RTP awards.



Real Zampreyal have been very instrumental to the development and in the entertainment fraternity, Zampreyal have had the real opportunity to work in some Radio Stations with the Northern Part of Ghana.

He realized his passion and desire for radio in 2007 when he was offered the chance to understudy some renowned broadcasters especially at Ridge FM a campus based radio station at the Tamale Technical University, he then proceeded to Radio Freed 92.1 MHz in Nandom and later champion his course with one of the famous broadcasting hub in Tamale, Bishara Radio 97.7 in 2011 as a drive time host and finally joined the mother of all stations, GBC-Radio Savannah 2013 and have since improved his presentation efficiency, proficiency and due diligent.

He was also nominated on several awards schemes in Tamale eg. Northern entertainment award (NEA) Two consecutive times, due to his efforts, he have promoted a lot of artist both made stars and up and coming musicians.

He interviewed top musicians in Ghana and outside Ghana, the likes of Nkule Dube (Late Dube’s daughter) South Africa, Real G UK, Jubilant Jamaica, Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy, Samini, Jupiter, Kofi Kinaata, Kaakie, Fancy Gadam, Soorebia, Ghally, George kliff etc just to mention a few.

His sense of humour will let you be glued to your set all the time he currently host the mid-morning programme “work and happiness” 11am – 1pm Monday – Thursday and Savannah Midweek Reggae Night 10pm – 12am also “Love on Air” every Saturday night.

Zampreyal is a Jack of all trade, his main passion drive is the screen, he have acted a lot of movies in his mothers tongue and English yet to be released and also been featured in some music video; and has a latest track yet to be released titled DIABOMA CHOP BETTER expected to hit the screens of Ghanaians. He featured a renowned musician George Kliff.