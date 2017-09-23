PVD premieres video for ‘Another one’

Music of Friday, 22 September 2017

Victory Osaro Asemota (born march 7th 1991), popularly known by his stage name PVD, Pablo Vicky-D is a Nigerian singer and songwriter based in Ghana. PVD started doing music at age 17, and he is currently signed to HHG Records.

Born in Warri, Delta state Nigeria to late Mr. Victor Asemota and Mrs Helen Asemota (who is half Ghanaian), PVD spent his childhood days in Warri. He then relocated to Ghana in 2009 (after he lost his father) to further his education as well as connect back to his maternal roots. While in Ghana, he kept pushing his music which quickly won him a place in the heart of Ghanaians.

Presently, PVD is signed to HHG Records as a Recording Artist and working with the likes of Legacy Beats.

Much can be said about Pablo Vicky-D and his music especially the way he keeps switching it and working tirelessly to give his fans the best as they watch him become the next rated African artist.