Protect, work in unity and be cautious – Young Cadres to NDC youth

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-09-23

Bright Botchway (General Secretary – Young Cadre) writes!

THE NDC YOUTH , THE FUTURE OF NDC

I salute all the NDC youth of the great umbrella family .

I believe that , the youth forms an integral part of nation building . So do we the youth of the great Akatamansonian family , forms an integral part of the party’s development .

As a youth in this great NDC party , I will advice my colleague youth to be cautious and circumspect in whatever we do or utter in our bid to bring the great party back into government come 2020.

Also , let us try as much as possible to upgrade our educational status in our capacity to achieve the best we aim at . I also call on my colleague youth to also improve their businesses and upgrade their trades because we have more time now than when we were in power .

Links necessary for improving the goodness of the party should be the watchword . Links in the area of trade , education and employment .

When we do these , then we can help support the future of our party because we are young in opposition enough to wait for the time when we will be rather schedule ourselves for party works and other important assignments .

We as a youth must learn to build and protect our integrity because we are the future leaders of this great party where presidents , Ministers , Parliamentarians , District Chief Executives and the likes will emerge .The manner in which we hold ourselves today will probably reflect on our integrity when we become leaders .

To my colleague TEIN -NDC members and executives ; work hard , protect your integrity , work in unity , be accountable to your people and above all , study hard and you shall be vindicated by the perceptions of your colleagues from the other fraternity .

I end here by wishing all my colleague youth , fruitful moments worth appreciating and calling on you to reflect over these opinions for the sake of the future of our country and the party.

Long live Young Cadres



Long live NDC,



Long live Ghana.