Budding rapper Obibini Boafo is set to release his 3rd Single under record label, zylofon music.

Obibini introduced himself to Ghanaians with banger “The Statement” which is still making waves in the music scenes.

He released “word in town” which equally made as much impact but is set to release something commercial for the pubs, clubs and etc.

“Lemme Know” features A.I and was produced by Skinny Willis, directed by Director Abass for Zylofon Media.

