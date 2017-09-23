NDC embarks on re-registration of members

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has begun efforts to get a database of all its members.

According to the party, it is doing away with the biometric register used for the election of their 2016 flagbearer. “We have decided as a party to scrap that [biometric] one,” said Greater Accra Region Chairman Joseph Ade Coker on TV3’s News @10 on Thursday.

He said the imperfections with the expanded register contributed to the ignominious loss of the party in the 2016 elections. Mr Ade Coker pointed out that all efforts exerted to clean it up proved futile.

The former Ghana ambassador to Serbia said the new register will be compiled at the branch level with each and every registered members expected to pay GH¢1 as monthly contributions.

He hinted that already members of the executive council of the party are going around implementing some of the recommendations of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee, one of which is the scrapping of the biometric register.

He stated further that the full report of the Committee is with only the National Chairman of the party.

He, therefore, debunked reports about the content of the report, saying all are “figments of their own imaginations”.