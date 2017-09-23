My next book is ‘beyond ordinary’- Bola Ray

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-23

play videoBola Ray speaking at his book launch <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506209824_958_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

CEO of EIB Network and celebrated Broadcaster, Bola Ray has disclosed his next book will be titled ‘beyond the ordinary’

Speaking to Francis Abban on Morning Starr about his book-“It is possible”, Bola Ray said his next book will be titled “ Beyond the ordinary” which will showcase the life of successful entrepreneurs in Ghana.

“With this it’s not just about me but I want to showcase and chronicle the life and times of 50 successful entrepreneurs and game changers in Ghana. We need to tell our story there are so many people out there in the central Region, Ashanti, Eastern, and Central among others who are ready to share their story there are people out there who need mentors”.

Dignitaries who attended the event included French Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Francois Pujolas, Former President Mahama, Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Deputy Minister of information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Paramount Chief of Esikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V who chaired the event, and Broadcaster Kwami Sefa-Kayi who emceed the event among others.

Other celebrities who performed at the event included; Stonebwoy, Efya, Wutah,Eboo and host of others.