My bible approves of me giving lotto numbers to members of my church – Angel Obinim

2017-09-23

The only Angel on mother earth, Angel Daniel Obinim has said no man can stop him from giving out lotto numbers except his maker, Jesus Christ.

The Angel made this statement at a church service when one lady, Efua Nkruma was testifying about the goodness of God in the Kumasi branch about how the Angel visited her in her dreams and that led to her financial breakthrough.

Disclosing what ensued between her and the Angel, Efua Nkruma said she approached Angel Obinim to help her gain her financial breakthrough. She upon that requested for a ‘two sure’ lotto numbers and the Angel of God promised her to appear in her dream to give her.

She explained that the Angel of God appeared in her dream and wrote the two numbers on a paper and asked her to stake when she wakes up.

She continued that all the numbers dropped and she won a whopping amount of 780,000 Ghana cedis.