Mubarak Wakaso to play under veteran Italian coach Gianna Biasi at Deportivo Alaves

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-23

Deportivo Alaves have announced the appointment of Gianni De Biasi as their new head coach.

The 61-year-old has agreed to a deal that will run until the end of the season, with the option for a further year, following the departure of Luis Zubeldia, who was sacked in the wake of four consecutive LaLiga defeats.

De Biasi, who has enjoyed a nomadic coaching career, spent a season in Spain with Levante in 2007-08.

The ex-Torino and Udinese boss is best known for his six-year spell in charge of Albania, during which he took them to the finals of Euro 2016, their first appearance at a major international tournament.

De Biasi stepped down in June this year after deciding against the renewal of his contract.

Alaves face champions Real Madrid on Saturday.