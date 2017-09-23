Mubarak Wakaso to play under veteran Italian coach Gianna Biasi at Deportivo Alaves

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
2017-09-23
Deportivo Alaves have announced the appointment of Gianni De Biasi as their new head coach.
The 61-year-old has agreed to a deal that will run until the end of the season, with the option for a further year, following the departure of Luis Zubeldia, who was sacked in the wake of four consecutive LaLiga defeats.
De Biasi, who has enjoyed a nomadic coaching career, spent a season in Spain with Levante in 2007-08.
The ex-Torino and Udinese boss is best known for his six-year spell in charge of Albania, during which he took them to the finals of Euro 2016, their first appearance at a major international tournament.
De Biasi stepped down in June this year after deciding against the renewal of his contract.
Alaves face champions Real Madrid on Saturday.