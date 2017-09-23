Meet the actress alleged to be in bed with Shatta Wale in USA

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: Ghpage.com

2017-09-22

Efia Odo and Shatta Wale <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506158867_858_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Although Shatta Wale is not married to Shatta Michy, we all know they are more like couples and is very surprising and sorrowful to see a married man or woman in bed with a different person and even if it happens they do well to keep it a secret.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale Was recently rumored to be in bed with a different lady who is considered to be a Ghanaian actress who is now in the United States.

Shatta Wale visited the US two weeks ago for a concert in Dallas and it looks like he went there for multiple purposes more than we can imagine.

In a picture that reached the camp of Ghpage.com, the multiple award-winning artist was spotted in bed with another lady.

Ghpage.com in collabo with closed source can now testify that the alleged lady who was in bed with the self-acclaimed dancehall king in the photo was popular Ghanaian Actress Efia Odo who is now in the US.

The alleged intimate pictures were seen when the actress herself shared several photos and videos from the US two weeks ago on Instagram and later decided to show off her BFF (Best Friend Forever) on snapchat with both of them seen in a photo lying on the same bed.

Although Shatta Wale has come out to debunk that rumors and has spilled on bloggers who published and spread that alleged story, it seems their relationship is a romantic one.

Click “Photos” for more.