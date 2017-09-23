Meet Efia Odo, the lady who was ‘caught in bed’ with Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Self-proclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has found himself in yet another controversy.

Being in a well publicised relationship with his baby mama, Shatta Michy, it got tongues wagging.

Meanwhile,a photo of himself and another lady in bed surfaced online within the week.

She has developed a somewhat controversial image since she came into the limelight.

She often releases photos revealing parts of her body and was once reported to have disclosed that she does not wear bras.

The lady in the photo, has been identified as Efia Odo.

Notable among the movies she has featured is Royal Diadem.

Born Andrea Owusu, she is an upcoming Ghanaian actress who is based in the US.

Shatta reportedly hooked up with her when he toured the US about two months ago.

But the Dancehall King has laughed off the publications saying they were attempts by bloggers to benefit from his popularity.