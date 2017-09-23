Lilwin breaks silence on ‘One Corner’ saga

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

Days after being flayed on social media for allegedly trying to steal the ‘One Corner’ song of Agona Swedru-based artiste Patapaa, actor and musician Lil’ Win has come out with his side of the story.

Lil Win has suffered a lot of social media attacks after Patapaa, that he [Lil’ Win] was trying to take steal his ‘One Corner’ song which is arguably the most popular song in the country now.

Patapaa made the allegation after Lil Win released a song titled ‘Corner Corner’ which is very similar to ‘One Corner’.

The back story was that Lil Win and his manager had approached him for a collaboration after his song came out. However, their terms were not favourable to his management so they turned down the offer.

He further claimed Lil Win threatened to release a similar song which would bring down his One Corner.His revelation led to a lot of condemnations for Lil’ Win including one from self-proclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale.

But according to Lil’ Win’s management, he was only trying to give the upcoming artiste a platform to grow his brand but unfortunately, his good intentions have been misconstrued.

Speaking in an interview Graphic Showbiz, Lil’ Win’s manager, Abdul Zach Amissah, explained that it was rather Patapaa’s team who approached them first when they went to Adom FM to promote Lil’ Win’s song.

The initial plan was to do a collaboration on the ‘One Corner’ but since both teams could not agree on anything, they postponed the talks for a later date.

“Before we could conclude on the matter, Patapaa ran to the media to accuse Lil Win of using his popularity to steal his song. This is where I think Ghanaians have been unfair to Lil Win.

They were quick to condemn him without knowing the details. Who can steal a song that is already in the public domain? It’s unfortunate things turned out this way but it’s a great lesson”, he stated.