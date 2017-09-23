Kwesi Appiah picks up scary injury

Soccer News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Ghana and FC Wimbledon forward Kwesi Appiah could be set for another long spell on the sidelines after injuring himself in the 2-0 defeat Milton Keynes Dons.

The Ghanaian had to be replaced by Cody McDonald on the 23rd minute after overstretching his limps to get a through ball.

There are fears over the Ghanaians ability to recover fast after his long absence last season because of an anterior cruciate ligament damage he suffered two seasons ago.

He is scheduled to undergo further tests today to ascertain the true depth of the injury he sustained.

The 27-year-old has 2 goals in his last 9 games for the club with Wimbledon sitting 16th on the League table 1 table.

Doesn’t look good for Kwesi Appiah, who is being very slowly helped off the pitch at half-time