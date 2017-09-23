Kwesi Appiah not surprised by Black Stars B final feat at WAFU Nations Cup

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506182430_115_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Senior national team coach Kwesi Appiah is not surprised by the Black Stars B’s final feat at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

Maxwell Konadu’s boys started slowing with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Gambia in the knock out round but mustered tact and wit to the end.

After suffering elimination in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers hurt their confidence.

Speaking on the team’s revival, Appiah told Kumasi-based Angel FM: ”I had believed the team was good and all that they needed was motivation.

”As usual of Ghana, we don’t start tournaments on a good note but we end well, so what’s needed now is our support and prayers so they can win on Sunday.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments