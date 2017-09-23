Ko-Jo Cue & Shaker drop first video off joint album ‘Pen & Paper

Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue, signed to BBnZ Live, have released the first video for the title track of their joint album “Pen & Paper” following a press announcement Tuesday, September 19.

The video directed by Esianyo Kumordzi captures the self-acclaimed ‘Leaders of the New School’ run through the BBnZ Live office performing the title track. In the beginning of the video, Shaker is seen storming out of a meeting while holding a pen and paper before Ko-Jo Cue stepping in to drop some aggressive bars in a corridor.

Not forgetting — they threw a few shots at competitors and claimed they are untouchable.

