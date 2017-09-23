Jordan Ayew happy to be working with “big brother” Wilfred Bony at Swansea City

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Swansea forward Jordan Ayew has finally spoken about the arrival of Wilfred Bony and says the Ivorian is like a big brother to him and he enjoys working with him on a daily basis.

The Ivory Coast international was a huge hit in his first spell at the Liberty Stadium before his move to Manchester City in 2015.

And with Bony’s return to south Wales this summer, the Ghana international has started gleaming from the wealth of experience the veteran striker offer and likened him to a ‘big brother’.

“Wilfried is like a big brother to me,” Ayew told club website.

“He is a big striker, we all know his qualities, and for me, he is like an idol. I look up to him and he advises me. “It is always beneficial to have a striker of that quality in your squad.

“We can learn from him and he can help the younger players, so it’s a positive thing to have him around.

“He played well at Reading and I was happy to see that. He held the ball up well and produced a good performance.”

Ayew who has scored three goals in seven appearances so far this season wants to continue his hard work and become even more incisive.