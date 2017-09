Sharaf with his father, John Dramani Mahama



Sharaf, son of former President John Mahama got a Mercedes Benz Whip when he celebrated his 19th birthday yesterday, September 21.

As an aspiring professional footballer, he would, by all means, love football boots and that a pair of Nike boots, customised with his initials ‘SM’ was added on top of the car. Last year, reports emerged of him signing for Belgian side, KV Mechelen.

It is not yet known, who might have gifted him the items your guess is good as mine.

