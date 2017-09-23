John Dumelo writes heartwarming message to Majid Michel on his birthday

John Dumelo via his Instagram page, wrote a touching post to celebrate his friend <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506137017_359_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The two best friends have been friends and colleagues in the movie industry for over a decade and their friendship still a strong, beautiful bond.

Today which marks Majid Michel’s 37th birthday saw an outpour of love and good wishes to the actor from his friends and fans.

According to John, Majid has taught him a lot of things and he is truly grateful to have Majid as a son of Africa.

“No weapon ever formed against you shall prosper in Jesus name. 10 years ago we both said 10 years from now we’ll still be on top….I guess we still are! Happy birthday @majidmichelmm. The world loves u,” Dumelo added.

Comments