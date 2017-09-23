I fear no man – Countryman Songo

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Controversial Sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang popular known as Countryman Songo has indicated that despite the threat he receives as a result of his continues bashing of some individuals and institutions on his programme ‘Fire for Fire’, he will not change his approach as he fears no human being.

He stated that he doesn’t attack personalities but rather put them on their toes to deliver on their mandate as is expected on them.

According to him, the motivation behind ‘Fire for Fire’ which airs on Adom TV is God and his fans are his strength.

Songo said he only speaks the truth concerning various problems that arise in the sports sector.

‘Anytime I am coming on ‘Fire for Fire’ I know Ghanaians are waiting for me when there is a problem when it comes to our sports especially football, I know Ghanaians are waiting for me … that is enough motivation’’ he noted.

He added that ‘’I don’t only fire when I fire, I allow viewers and listeners to also come in with their fire, they also speak their mind so I don’t come to attack but I come to keep our leaders on their toes in a professional way”.

Countryman Songo was speaking to Ghanaweb on the sidelines of the Celebrity workout organised by Primeval Media Ghana Limited on Saturday, 23 September 2017.