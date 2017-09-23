‘I am the best rapper in Ghana’– Manifest

My only competition is myself, Manifest <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506198934_753_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Rapper, M.anifest, born Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, says he does not compare himself to other rappers in the country because he has no competitor.

The ‘Someway Bi’ hit maker in an interview with Atinka FM’s Candy Man on the Akwaaba Talk Show Friday, pointed out that he has all the qualities of a good rapper, making him the best in the country.

“Like I said in one of my songs, my only competition is myself and my old verses. I keep getting better,” the godmc argued.

Asked if there would ever be a M.anifest track featuring archrival Sarkodie , the “Be My Woman” hit maker answered: “Why not? he is a rapper just like myself and if it happens that we should do a song together, I will gladly do it”.

