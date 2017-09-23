Gospel songstress Abigail Atobrah to launch new single ‘Overflow’ on Sept. 24

Music of Friday, 22 September 2017

Rising gospel songstress Miss Abigail Atobrah is set to release her latest single ‘Over Flow’ on Sunday, September 24 at the Christ Apostolic Church International, Bantama, Kumasi.

The launch dubbed “Overflow Spirit Filled: Truthful Worship” will kick off at 1pm at the church premises.

Miss Atobrah who started singing at age 7 has backed a lot of gospel musicians like Diana Asamoah, Gifty Donkor, Cwesi Oteng floriva INC 2012, Min Sylaz, Min Jojo Arhin, Pas Kojo Adjei, Pas Kojo Oteng, Min David Soso and so many others.

A statement copied to the GhanaWeb, Friday the gospel songstress is expected to perform live, her new single and a number of other songs to her credits.

The “Over Flow” launch promises to be an exciting and inspiring evening for all lovers of gospel music as they join Miss Atobrah and other renowned gospel artistes in a time of worship and praise to God in song ministrations.

Famed musicians scheduled to grace the occasion are Selina Boateng, Gifty Donkor, Min Sylaz Minkz, Joyce Kwartemaa, Pius sarpong, not forgetting Sandra Afreh.

Miss Abigail Atobrah speaking to GhanaWeb has expressed her excitement towards the release of this single.

She, therefore, calls on the general public to attend this maiden conference to make it a successful one.

“Lastly, I pray and encourage all of us to help make this programme a success, this is because, for this programme to be successful, it takes the collective responsibility of all of us. Thank you and see you at the programme”.