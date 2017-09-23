Ghana has not violated Côte d’Ivoire’s sovereign rights with oil exploration – ITLOS

The judgement was read by Judge Boualem Bouguetaia, President of the Special Chamber <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506170683_872_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Special Chamber of ITLOS says Ghana has not violated Côte d’Ivoire’s sovereign rights with its hydrocarbon (oil exploration) activities.

It says Côte d’Ivoire has failed to prove lack of good faith on the part of Ghana during negotiations between the two countries reports Graphic Online’s Mabel Aku Baneseh from Hamburg.

It has also rejected Côte d’Ivoire’s claim that Ghana violated the Special Provisional orders dated April 25, 2015.

The April 25, 2015 ruling of ITLOS directed Ghana not to drill new wells untill the final determination of the case.

The tribunal says Ghana obeyed its orders.

