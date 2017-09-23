Countryman Songo, Afia Schwarzenegger, Stephen Appiah and others workout at Aviation Social Center

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2017

2017-09-23

Stephen Appiah and Derek Boateng participating in the workout session

It was an atmosphere of joy when some popular Ghanaian celebrities converged at the Aviation Social Centre on Saturday to participate in workout organised by Primeval Media.

The host of Adom TV’s Fire for Fire show, Countryman Songo, former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Afia Schwarzenegger, Alexis Bill, Gloria Sarfo and many other prominent celebrities were there to grace the event.

The celebrities were taken through various physical exercises by some keep fit trainers.

Speaking to ghanaweb.com after the exercise, Executive Director of Primeval Media, Jeffrey Asare said the workout session is to encourage celebrities to always strive to exercise their bodies which is a recipe for good health.

According to him, the turnout was great making the event successful regardless of this being the first edition of the celebrity workout.

He disclosed that the second edition of the exercise is scheduled for November.