Cobbinah must improve off the ball- Maxwell Konadu

Cobbinah urged to work harder by Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu

Black Stars B Head Coach Maxwell Konadu has urged mercurial midfielder Winful Cobbinah to be more proactive off the ball if he wants to improve his game.



The 25 year old attacking midfielder has been very instrumental for Ghana in the ongoing WAFU Cup scoring a wonder goal against Mali which sealed Ghana’s place in the semi finals.

Cobbinah was given a free role in Ghana’s semi final win against Niger on Thursday where he put up a decent showing on the day.



However, the Hearts of Oak talisman Cobbinah has come under a lot of pressure for his seeming indifference towards his defensive duties in the team and Maxwell Konadu wants the player to improve that aspect of his game.

“He didn’t play in the main central role where he has been playing all tournament. He is the only player in the team that we gave a free role to.



“But when we lost the ball, there were instances where he had to track down his man and he needs to do better. But being a good midfielder you have to be used to any position you find yourself in,” he said.

Cobbinah is expected to start for the Black Stars when they take on rivals Nigeria in the final of the competition.

