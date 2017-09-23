Chosen Yesu Ba acquires three nominations in Ghana Tertiary Awards ’17

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2017

The future for me is brighter than the word bright – Listowell Acquaye

A Level 300 multi-talented student of the African University College of Communication, Listowell Acquaye, has received three nominations for the 2017 edition of the Ghana Tertiary Awards.

He has been nominated for the ‘Most Influential Student Blogger/Writer/Author’, ‘Most Influential Student in Music/Spoken Word Artiste’, and ‘Most Influential Student Poet/Spoken Word Artiste’.

Known in the contemporary gospel circles as Chosen YesuBa, Listowell Acquaye doubles as a poet and spoken word artiste. He has released songs like Go Higherr and Spiritual Erections and an audio poetry piece titled Virtuous Christian Woman is doing well. He’s performed on various platforms in tertiary institutions.

Listowell Acquaye owns blog www.amigocgh.blogspot.com, where he writes about pertinent social issues, entertainment and politics.

He also writes for Ghanagist.com. “The future for me is brighter than the word bright, because qualifying for the tertiary awards to me means I’m doing something good and I want to dedicate myself to make it great for the benefit of all,” he stated.

Currently working to release a music album and poetry audio book soon, Chosen YesuBa believes he’s got what it takes to impact his generation with his multi-talented capabilities.

